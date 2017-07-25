TRENDING ON BS
Idea Cellular surges 7% after CCI approved merger with Vodafone

Chart: Nifty gains 1,000 points to hit 10,000 mark in 592 trading days

The shortest 1,000-point rally, however, was when the index hit the 6,000 mark on September 27, 2007

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Nifty50 index hit 10,000 mark for the first time ever in intra-day deals on Tuesday, July 25. It took 592 trading days for the index to scale 1000 points to hit the 10,000 mark in intraday trade. The shortest 1,000-point rally, however, was when the index hit the 6,000 mark on September 27, 2007. It took just 24 trading days for the Nifty to rally up to the 6,000 level then. The NSE launched its flagship 50-share index on April 21, 1996 with a base value of 1000, and base year 1995. It was then called the CNX Nifty and was renamed in 2015 as Nifty50.

Nifty AT 10K Club ( Intraday)
Date Nifty Date Nifty Trading Days
11/3/1995 1000.9 1/9/2004 2014.7 2031
1/9/2004 2014.7 1/30/2006 3002.2 517
1/30/2006 3002.2 12/1/2006 4001.3 212
12/1/2006 4001.3 9/27/2007 5016.4 204
9/27/2007 5016.4 11/1/2007 6012.0 24
11/1/2007 6012.0 5/12/2014 7020.1 1617
5/12/2014 7020.1 9/1/2014 8035.0 77
9/1/2014 8035.0 3/3/2015 9008.4 122
3/3/2015 9008.4 7/25/2017 10011.3 592

 

