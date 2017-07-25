Chart: Nifty gains 1,000 points to hit 10,000 mark in 592 trading days

The Nifty50
index hit 10,000 mark for the first time ever in intra-day
deals on Tuesday, July 25. It took 592 trading days
for the index to scale 1000 points to hit the 10,000 mark in intraday trade. The shortest 1,000-point rally, however, was when the index hit the 6,000 mark on September 27, 2007. It took just 24 trading days
for the Nifty
to rally up to the 6,000 level then. The NSE
launched its flagship 50-share index on April 21, 1996 with a base value of 1000, and base year 1995. It was then called the CNX Nifty
and was renamed in 2015 as Nifty50.
|
Nifty AT 10K Club ( Intraday)
|
Date
|
Nifty
|
Date
|
Nifty
|
Trading Days
|
11/3/1995
|
1000.9
|
1/9/2004
|
2014.7
|
2031
|
1/9/2004
|
2014.7
|
1/30/2006
|
3002.2
|
517
|
1/30/2006
|
3002.2
|
12/1/2006
|
4001.3
|
212
|
12/1/2006
|
4001.3
|
9/27/2007
|
5016.4
|
204
|
9/27/2007
|
5016.4
|
11/1/2007
|
6012.0
|
24
|
11/1/2007
|
6012.0
|
5/12/2014
|
7020.1
|
1617
|
5/12/2014
|
7020.1
|
9/1/2014
|
8035.0
|
77
|
9/1/2014
|
8035.0
|
3/3/2015
|
9008.4
|
122
|
3/3/2015
|
9008.4
|
7/25/2017
|
10011.3
|
592
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU