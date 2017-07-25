Chart: Nifty gains 1,000 points to hit 10,000 mark in 592 trading days

AT 10K Club ( Intraday) Date Nifty Date Nifty Trading Days 11/3/1995 1000.9 1/9/2004 2014.7 2031 1/9/2004 2014.7 1/30/2006 3002.2 517 1/30/2006 3002.2 12/1/2006 4001.3 212 12/1/2006 4001.3 9/27/2007 5016.4 204 9/27/2007 5016.4 11/1/2007 6012.0 24 11/1/2007 6012.0 5/12/2014 7020.1 1617 5/12/2014 7020.1 9/1/2014 8035.0 77 9/1/2014 8035.0 3/3/2015 9008.4 122 3/3/2015 9008.4 7/25/2017 10011.3 592

The index hit 10,000 mark for the first time ever in deals on Tuesday, July 25. It took 592 for the index to scale 1000 points to hit the 10,000 mark in intraday trade. The shortest 1,000-point rally, however, was when the index hit the 6,000 mark on September 27, 2007. It took just 24 for the to rally up to the 6,000 level then. The launched its flagship 50-share index on April 21, 1996 with a base value of 1000, and base year 1995. It was then called the and was renamed in 2015 as