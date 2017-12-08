JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Today's Picks: 8 December, 2017

Derivative Strategy on Nagarjuna Construction by HDFC Securities
Business Standard

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
NIFTY VIEW:

 
Nifty for now has made a U-turn getting its daily trend turned up after 6 days; however Nifty needs to cross 10,200 levels for further target of 10,280-10,350. The support for the day is seen at 10,120 while resistance is seen at 10,220. This still continues to be a bounce back rally till we see some confirmation above 10,350.
 
BUY ASIAN PAINTS     
CMP: Rs 1,144.40     
TARGET: Rs 1,245     
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,100
 
The stock has given a decent correction from the  peak of 1200 levels and now has bottomed out at 1099 and produced a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart to signify potential and strength to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has hit the oversold area and has indicated a steep rise with a trend reversal thus signaling a buy in this stock. The volume activity has been tremendous in the recent times and thus we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1245 keeping a stop loss of 1100
 
BUY RAMA STEEL AND TUBES     
CMP: Rs 185    
TARGET: Rs 204     
STOP LOSS: Rs 175
 
The stock has been consolidating for some time between the range of 180 and 188 levels and now has indicated a positive candle in the daily chart. The indicators are showing a positive bias with favorable factors like the RSI has indicated a steep rise from the bottom to show a trend reversal and signal a buy. The stock looks promising and we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 204 keeping  a stop loss of 175
 
BUY GAIL    
CMP: Rs 492.55   
TARGET: Rs 535     
STOP LOSS: Rs 470
 
After  a period of consolidation for quite some time, the stock has given a breakout with a huge positive candle in the daily chart and has opened the doors for further fresh upward targets and with the RSI bouncing back to indicate a reversal has made the stock look attractive and promising for further gains in the coming days. With huge volume witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 535 keeping a stop loss of 470
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements