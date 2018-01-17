No longer digital gold? Bitcoin's slump steeper than other smaller cryptos

The search for the "other Bitcoin" is hurting the real thing. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has sputtered out the gate this year and fell as much as 20 per cent to about $11,200 Tuesday, the lowest since December. But while regulatory concerns have turned most major crypto markets into a sea of red this month, have rallied. Bitcoin’s underperformance may be due in part to doubt that the currency can continue delivering the same 1,400 per cent returns it did last year, spurring traders to look for smaller digital assets that promise more upside. That caused Bitcoin’s share of the market to drop to a record low of 32 per cent last week from over 90 per cent a year ago.

And while Ethereum’s Ether, Cash and Ripple’s XRP vie to dethrone as the biggest crypto by market capitalization, the combined value of assorted smaller digital assets is overtaking the larger cryptocurrencies’, except for Bitcoin, for the first time.