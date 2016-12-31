Norms for options trade in commodities soon

Experts also suggest other measures be taken to achieve the increasing of hedging by farmers

Experts also suggest other measures be taken to achieve the increasing of hedging by farmers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is finalising norms for allowing options trade in commodities. The decision is expected to be announced in a couple of weeks. To finalise basic issues, one more meeting of committee of its commodity market advisory committee is likely. Sources say Sebi wishes to have options shall be in sync with futures trade, and as futures contract sellers have a choice of giving delivery on settlement, this should also apply for commodity options. Recently, some stock market participant members had suggested cash settlement in options. Sources ...

Rajesh Bhayani