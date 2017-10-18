Nucleus Software Exports surges 19% post Q2 results

-
Income from software products and services grew 6.4% at Rs 100 crore on a q-o-q basis. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins improved to 13.6% in Q2FY18 from 10.8% in Q1FY18.
The company said it added 9 new customers and won 15 new product orders worldwide in Q2FY18.
At 10:18 AM; the stock was up 14% at Rs 373 on the BSE, as compared to 0.42% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 572,650 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far against an average sub 100,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges.
