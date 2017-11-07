ONGC, Oil India gain up to 3% as oil prices rule at highest since 2015

“Oil prices rose 3% on Monday, hitting the highest since early July 2015, as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend with an anti-corruption crackdown, while the US rig count fell and markets continued to tighten,” the Reuters report suggests. CLCIK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Oil India hit a 52-week high of Rs 382, up 3% on the BSE in intra-day trade, while ONGC rallied 3.5% to Rs 205.50 extending its 16% surge of the last one-month on the BSE. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 212 touched on January 31, 2017 in intra-day trade.
Selan Exploration Technology (up 5% at Rs 259), Aban Offshore (up 3.5% at Rs 227), Jindal Drilling & Industries (4% at Rs 174) and Hindustan Oil Exploration (up 3% at Rs 110) from the private sector, trading higher in the range of 3% to 5%, as compared to 0.31% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 09:41 AM.
Higher crude prices will result in higher realisation for these oil exploration companies and result in increased profitability for them.
“While crude prices may inch higher to $65/bbl we do see chances of subsidy being imposed and hence do not see net realisations crossing $60/bbl, increase in gas prices from current $2.5/mmbtu to >$3/mmbtu by FY19E, production growth of 3% CAGR over FY17-19E – led largely by increase in gas production of 5% CAGR and increase in ONGC Videsh’s (OVL) earnings from Rs 1.3/share to Rs 2.8/share / FY19E,” the brokerage firm said in recent report on the company’s one-year outlook. It recommends ‘buy’ rating on the stock with 1-year target price of Rs 241 per share.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-MONTH BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|SELAN EXPL. TECH
|253.25
|185.60
|36.5
|DOLPHIN OFFSHORE
|116.30
|93.20
|24.8
|ABAN OFFSHORE
|224.50
|182.20
|23.2
|O N G C
|201.95
|173.70
|16.3
|HIND.OIL EXPLOR.
|108.50
|94.80
|14.5
|ALPHAGEO (INDIA)
|849.30
|759.20
|11.9
|ASIAN OILFIELD
|201.00
|182.35
|10.2
|OIL INDIA
|381.70
|350.15
|9.0
|JINDAL DRILLING
|172.00
|160.95
|6.9
