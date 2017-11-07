ONGC, Oil India gain up to 3% as oil prices rule at highest since 2015

Analysts at Spark Capital remain positive on mainly led by their view of crude prices of $56/$60/bbl for FY18/19E - stock currently factoring in around $50/bbl crude price.“While crude prices may inch higher to $65/bbl we do see chances of subsidy being imposed and hence do not see net realisations crossing $60/bbl, increase in gas prices from current $2.5/mmbtu to >$3/mmbtu by FY19E, production growth of 3% CAGR over FY17-19E – led largely by increase in gas production of 5% CAGR and increase in Videsh’s (OVL) earnings from Rs 1.3/share to Rs 2.8/share / FY19E,” the brokerage firm said in recent report on the company’s one-year outlook. It recommends ‘buy’ rating on the stock with 1-year target price of Rs 241 per share.