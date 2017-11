ONGC, Oil India gain up to 3% as oil prices rule at highest since 2015

Shares of state-owned oil exploration & production companies – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and – rallied up to 3.5% on the BSE in early morning trade on rising crude oil prices.“Oil prices rose 3% on Monday, hitting the highest since early July 2015, as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend with an anti-corruption crackdown, while the US rig count fell and continued to tighten,” the Reuters report suggests. CLCIK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT hit a 52-week high of Rs 382, up 3% on the BSE in intra-day trade, while rallied 3.5% to Rs 205.50 extending its 16% surge of the last one-month on the BSE. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 212 touched on January 31, 2017 in intra-day trade.Selan Exploration Technology (up 5% at Rs 259), Aban Offshore (up 3.5% at Rs 227), Jindal Drilling & Industries (4% at Rs 174) and Hindustan Oil Exploration (up 3% at Rs 110) from the private sector, trading higher in the range of 3% to 5%, as compared to 0.31% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 09:41 AM.Higher crude prices will result in higher realisation for these oil exploration companies and result in increased profitability for them.