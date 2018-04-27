Reliance Industries hits record high ahead of March quarter results

-
Textiles to telecom conglomerate, RIL is expected to post its best-ever quarterly consolidated net profit, with the figure expected to be close to Rs 100 billion mark.
The strong quarterly expectations are on the back of its petrochemicals segment performance. In addition, retail and telecom are likely to help the company’s Q4FY18 performance, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, analysts at Edelweiss Securities estimate RIL’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) to rise 2% QoQ to Rs 86.5 billion.
“We expect modest qoq increase in standalone net income led by steady refining margins at US$11.6/bbl and increase in petchem volumes, which will be partially offset by moderation in margins,” analysts at Kotak Securities said in March quarter earnings preview.
Consolidated net income will be boosted by an increase in Jio's EBITDA due to an increase in revenues; we expect Jio to report modest profits of Rs 8.1 billion as compared to Rs 5 billion in Q3FY18, added report.
