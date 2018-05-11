RJio new postpaid plan effect; Idea hits 52-week low, Airtel down 6%

Shares of services provider are under pressure with the hitting a fresh 52-week low, while falling 6% in intra-day trade on Friday after Infocomm (RJio) announced a new unlimited plan on Thursday with national roaming, international calling and international roaming plans among others.

The all new JioPostpaid will be available for subscription starting 15th May, 2018. JioPostpaid marks a paradigm-shift in the way services are offered and consumed, just like Jio did with its prepaid services, Infocomm (“Jio”), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries said in a press release.

Jio’s Rs 199 plan offers 25 GB of data along with free calling and free subscription of Jio apps. The plan, at almost half the price of what others are offering, is going to hit the old further.