Rs 5,300-crore IPO bonanza soon

Five initial public offerings (IPOs) worth about Rs 5,300 crore will hit the this month, giving a choice to invest in a range of sectors, including pharmaceutical, broadband and If all five issues go through successfully, June will be the best month for IPO mobilisation since September 2016. Tejas Networks, a data networking products company, saw its issue subscribed over 10 per cent on Wednesday, first day of the issue. Eris Lifesciences’ IPO will open on Thursday, where its existing shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 1,700 crore. Central Depository Services (CDSL), a company that facilitates holding of securities in electronic format, launches its offering early next week. GTPL Hathway’s IPO will open on



June 21. Small Bank licence holder Au Financiers is expected to hit the this month. Investment bankers expect momentum in the IPO to continue, as investor sentiment towards the primary continues to remain healthy.





