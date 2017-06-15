Five initial public offerings (IPOs) worth about Rs 5,300 crore will hit the market this month, giving investors a choice to invest in a range of sectors, including pharmaceutical, broadband and finance. If all five issues go through successfully, June will be the best month for IPO mobilisation since September 2016. Tejas Networks, a data networking products company, saw its issue subscribed over 10 per cent on Wednesday, first day of the issue. Eris Lifesciences’ IPO will open on Thursday, where its existing shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 1,700 crore. Central Depository Services (CDSL), a company that facilitates holding of securities in electronic format, launches its offering early next week. GTPL Hathway’s IPO will open on
June 21. Small Finance Bank licence holder Au Financiers is expected to hit the market this month. Investment bankers expect momentum in the IPO market to continue, as investor sentiment towards the primary market continues to remain healthy.
Rs 5,300-crore IPO bonanza soon
These IPOs worth Rs 5,300 crore will give investors a choice to invest in a range of sectors
Business Standard June 15, 2017 Last Updated at 01:11 IST
http://mybs.in/2UWVNKe
Five initial public offerings (IPOs) worth about Rs 5,300 crore will hit the market this month, giving investors a choice to invest in a range of sectors, including pharmaceutical, broadband and finance. If all five issues go through successfully, June will be the best month for IPO mobilisation since September 2016. Tejas Networks, a data networking products company, saw its issue subscribed over 10 per cent on Wednesday, first day of the issue. Eris Lifesciences’ IPO will open on Thursday, where its existing shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 1,700 crore. Central Depository Services (CDSL), a company that facilitates holding of securities in electronic format, launches its offering early next week. GTPL Hathway’s IPO will open on
Rs 5,300-crore IPO bonanza soon
These IPOs worth Rs 5,300 crore will give investors a choice to invest in a range of sectorsThese IPOs worth Rs 5,300 crore will give investors a choice to invest in a range of sectors Five initial public offerings (IPOs) worth about Rs 5,300 crore will hit the market this month, giving investors a choice to invest in a range of sectors, including pharmaceutical, broadband and finance. If all five issues go through successfully, June will be the best month for IPO mobilisation since September 2016. Tejas Networks, a data networking products company, saw its issue subscribed over 10 per cent on Wednesday, first day of the issue. Eris Lifesciences’ IPO will open on Thursday, where its existing shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 1,700 crore. Central Depository Services (CDSL), a company that facilitates holding of securities in electronic format, launches its offering early next week. GTPL Hathway’s IPO will open on
June 21. Small Finance Bank licence holder Au Financiers is expected to hit the market this month. Investment bankers expect momentum in the IPO market to continue, as investor sentiment towards the primary market continues to remain healthy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU