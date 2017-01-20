Ruchi Soya rises 14% after reports of deal with Ramdev's Patanjali

The stock opened at Rs 26.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs 28.10 and Rs 26.30 respectively.

Industries rose 14.5% to Rs 28.1 during early morning trade on in an otherwise lower market after reports that the company is expected to enter into a marketing deal with Baba promoted Ayurved.



Baba and have come to the rescue of debt ridden Ruchi Soya, according to media reports. Reports say will start branding and marketing the produced by across its 13 facilities, which will ensure guaranteed sales to as well as cut its distribution and marketing costs.



So far 20.20 lakh shares (BSE) were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 917.78 crore.



The company's stock was locked in an upper circuit yesterday, up 19.95%. It was trading 14.14% higher at Rs 27.45 at 11.53 am on .



