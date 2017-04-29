S Chand IPO subscribed 60 times

The Rs 728-crore initial public offering (IPO) of education company and Company has garnered 60 times subscription on Friday.

The 7.7-million share offering has so far received bids for 456 million shares, worth around Rs 30,000 crore.

The institutional investor portion was been subscribed 45 times, retail portion has been subscribed five times and high-net worth individual quota has been subscribed 202 per cent, provisional data provided by stock exchanges showed.

S Chand, first of fiscal 2017-18, has priced the offering between Rs 660 to Rs 670 per share. The company raised Rs 219 crore from anchor investors by allotting them 3.2 million shares at Rs 670 apiece.

The comprises fresh issue of equity issuance of around Rs 325 crore and secondary by existing shareholders, including Everstone Capital.