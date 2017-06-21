Sebi allows hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives

Market regulator (Sebi) decided to allow the Category-III Alternative Investment Funds(AIFs) to participate in the market.



This, provided they do not invest more than 10% of their investable funds in one underlying commodity. Category-III AIFs, known also as hedge funds, become the first category of institutional investors in

While addressing media after the board meeting chairman, said, “We are also considering allowing mutual funds next in but we are moving gradually in this regards.”



Recently, has also permitted commodity exchanges to introduce options in commodities.

Category-3 AIFs can also be set by foreign investors and, hence, in a way has opened market for overseas investors. But, industry officials said that initially only a few large domestic investments banks/PE-promoted funds will enter this space.

have been allowed to participate in all products that are being traded on the exchanges as ‘clients’ and all rules, including position limits applicable to clients will be applicable.

In a circular issued after the Board meeting, prescribed upper limit of 10 per cent of the investable funds in one underlying commodity. This limit is applicable to these funds in equity derivatives also. AIFs or are allowed to leverage or borrow funds subject to consent from the investors in the fund and subject to a maximum limit prescribed for them. They have to take consent of existing investors for participating in and those who don’t agree should be given exit option.

Commodity exchanges, who already had a few round of discussions with such investors, have been asked by the to amend relevant bye-laws, rules, and regulations to permit them.