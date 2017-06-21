Sebi allows hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Sebi) decided to allow the Category-III Alternative Investment Funds(AIFs) to participate in the commodity derivatives
market.
This, provided they do not invest more than 10% of their investable funds in one underlying commodity. Category-III AIFs, known also as hedge funds, become the first category of institutional investors in commodity derivatives.
While addressing media after the board meeting Sebi
chairman, Ajay Tyagi
said, “We are also considering allowing mutual funds next in commodity derivatives
but we are moving gradually in this regards.”
Recently, Sebi
has also permitted commodity exchanges to introduce options in commodities.
Category-3 AIFs can also be set by foreign investors and, hence, in a way Sebi
has opened commodity derivatives
market for overseas investors. But, industry officials said that initially only a few large domestic investments banks/PE-promoted funds will enter this space.
In a circular issued after the Board meeting, Sebi
prescribed upper limit of 10 per cent of the investable funds in one underlying commodity. This limit is applicable to these funds in equity derivatives also. AIFs or hedge funds
are allowed to leverage or borrow funds subject to consent from the investors in the fund and subject to a maximum limit prescribed for them. They have to take consent of existing investors for participating in commodity derivatives
and those who don’t agree should be given exit option.
Commodity exchanges, who already had a few round of discussions with such investors, have been asked by the Sebi
to amend relevant bye-laws, rules, and regulations to permit them.
