Sebi cracks down on fake stock tips

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought help of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to counter the menace of fake investment tips being sent by unknown entities claiming to be from top domestic brokerage houses like Motilal Oswal and HDFC Securities. These brokerages say they aren’t the ones sending the messages and their names are being misused. In a recent communication, the market regulator requested Trai to develop “special software” to restrict such mobile messages. Sebi wants the software to be designed in such a way ...