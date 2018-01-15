Sebi mulls review of graded surveillance measures to improve transparency

The (Sebi) is reviewing the process to bring companies under the measure (GSM) with a view to improve transparency, said two people in the know. aims to tackle the surge in stock prices of companies with poor fundamentals or low market capitalisation witnessing abnormal price rises, and which are not supported by a significant improvement in financial or operational performance. A little more than 700 firms have come under since it was introduced in February last year. Experts reckon the criteria to select companies under are not spelt out clearly and the mechanism is an overtly aggressive way of dealing with companies with poor fundamentals that are often targeted by fraudsters. “In the current form, is dangerously vague and hatched in secrecy,” said Sumit Agrawal, partner, Advisors. “Price discovery should be a function of demand and supply. The regulator or the exchanges should not decide on a company’s fundamentals or its operations as long as disclosures about the company’s financials are in public domain.” The BSE, for instance, currently has close to 400 companies placed under different stages of GSM, of which 132 companies are under Grade-VI, where there are maximum restrictions. “The investors are not aware of the criteria used to put companies under The regulator needs to put in place a mechanism that can warn investors about companies that are likely to be brought under GSM,” said Pavan Kumar Vijay, managing director, Corporate Professionals. The stocks under have seen a significant dip in volumes as the stringent margining requirements deter investors from entering these scrips. For stocks under Grade-II of GSM, for instance, an additional surveillance deposit of 100 per cent of the trade value is collected from the buyer. The dip in volumes is also accompanied by a fall in their prices, making it that much more difficult for investors to make an exit. An email sent to remained unanswered. Brokers have been caught off guard, too, as some have given exposure against these securities as collateral. “The biggest issue is that of margins being withheld for a month or two. On several occasions it’s the brokers who shell out these margins on behalf of their clients and their money is stuck,” stock broker Alok Churiwala said. Sebi’s US counterpart had initiated similar measures in 2012 and 2015 through “Operation Shell Expel”.

In 2012, the Securities and Exchange Commission removed a record 379 companies from trading in one day. In 2015, it suspended trading in 128 inactive penny stock shell companies to crack down on fraudsters dealing in micro-cap stocks.