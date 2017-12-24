Seven of 10 most valued companies add Rs 63,751 cr in mcap

Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 63,751.48 crore in market valuation last week, with and emerging as the biggest gainers.



While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bank, Maruti, HUL, SBI, and saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC and suffered losses.



The m-cap of zoomed Rs 17,601.88 crore to Rs 5,05,333.64 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top- 10 firms.Maruti's market valuation soared Rs 16,199.04 crore to Rs 2,93,025.21 crore and that of jumped Rs 13,539.06 crore to Rs 2,48,194.77 crore.The m-cap of surged Rs 6,128.76 crore to Rs 2,76,096.24 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced by Rs 5,735.87 crore to Rs 2,92,561.75 crore.Infosys' valuation went up by Rs 3,434 crore to Rs 2,38,519.78 crore and Bank added Rs 1,112.87 crore to Rs 4,85,870.22 crore.On the other hand, the m-cap of fell by Rs 2,315.73 crore to Rs 2,72,832.23 crore and that of ITC dipped by Rs 1,706.35 crore to Rs 3,20,976.47 crore.RIL's valuation dropped by Rs 886.69 crore to Rs 5,81,732.30 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position, followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, Maruti, HUL, SBI, HDFC, andOver the last week, the notched up significant gains of 477.33 points, or 1.42 per cent. The was up 159.75 points, or 1.54 per cent.