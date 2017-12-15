Shalby makes sluggish debut after Rs 504-cr IPO; stock lists 3.5% lower

of Ltd made a sluggish debut on bourses today, ending 3.5 per cent lower over the issue price of Rs 248.



The stock listed at Rs 237, down 4.43 per cent from the issue price on During the day, it dipped 4.77 per cent to Rs 236.15. It finally ended at Rs 239.25, a loss of 3.52 per cent.



At NSE, of the company slipped 3.38 per cent to close at Rs 239.60.In terms of equity volume, 18.05 lakh of the company were traded on and over 10 million changed hands at during the day.The Rs 504 crore-IPO, opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share.The IPO proceeds will be utilised for repayment of loans and purchase of medical equipment.

