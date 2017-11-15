Shreyas Shipping hits 52-week high on strong September quarter results

Operational revenue of the company increased by 35% to Rs 124 crore from Rs 92 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
For the first half (April – September) of the current financial year 2017-18, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics’ net profit jumped over five-fold to Rs 38.87 crore against Rs 7.27 crore in the same period last year. It had reported profit of Rs 3.51 crore during the entire previous financial year 2016-17.
At 10:09 AM; the stock was trading 15% higher at Rs 518 against 0.23% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past three months, it rallied 72% as compared to 4.5% rise in the benchmark index.
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 466,558 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
