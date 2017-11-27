Smallcap index up for 8th trading day in a row; Jai Corp zooms 73%

-
At 10:34 AM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 0.43%, after hitting a new high of 18,104 in intra-day trade. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.22%, while the benchmark index down marginally by 0.17%.
In the past eight trading sessions, the smallcap index rallied 4.8% against 3.9% rise in midcap and 2.6% gain in the benchmark Sensex.
Jai Corp, Puravankara, BF Investments, Praj Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure, Donear Industries, Bombay Rayon Fashions, High Ground Energy and Gitanjali Gems from the smallcap index have surged more than 40% during the period.
Jai Corp, the largest gainer among these pack, has zoomed 73% in past eight trading sessions from Rs 115.50 to Rs 199.45. The stock hit high of Rs 204 on the BSE in intra-day deal today. The company had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6.93 crore in September quarter against a net loss of Rs 63 lakh in year ago quarter.
Donear Industries soared 14% to Rs 88.50 in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes. Since November 15, the stock of textiles Company zoomed 47% from Rs 60.25.
The promoters of Donear Industries, through a limited liability partnership have made the acquisition of OCM Woolen Mills, the company said in a regulatory filing.
|Company
|15/11/2017
|LTP
|% chg
|Jai Corp
|115.50
|199.45
|72.7
|Puravankara
|94.90
|148.20
|56.2
|BF Investment
|272.00
|415.10
|52.6
|Praj Inds.
|77.10
|117.45
|52.3
|Texmaco Infrast.
|50.60
|76.40
|51.0
|High Ground
|8.55
|12.35
|44.4
|Action Const.Eq.
|104.65
|150.45
|43.8
|Donear Inds.
|60.25
|86.00
|42.7
|Bombay Rayon
|131.25
|186.55
|42.1
|Gitanjali Gems
|69.40
|97.70
|40.8
|Rattanindia Pow.
|6.21
|8.67
|39.6
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|240.25
|334.70
|39.3
|Ducon Tech
|33.50
|46.40
|38.5
|Oswal Green Tech
|27.40
|37.60
|37.2
|Vikas Ecotech
|22.25
|30.45
|36.9
|GPT Infraproject
|161.00
|220.30
|36.8
|Goodricke Group
|333.45
|449.00
|34.7
|Nila Infrastruct
|17.95
|23.85
|32.9
|Indo Rama Synth.
|29.20
|38.60
|32.2
|Radico Khaitan
|217.75
|286.30
|31.5
|Opto Circuits
|7.92
|10.41
|31.4
|Satin Creditcare
|309.80
|404.85
|30.7
|MIRC Electronics
|34.05
|44.35
|30.2
|Rane (Madras)
|525.15
|674.10
|28.4
|Parsvnath Devl.
|22.85
|29.30
|28.2
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 10:34 AM
