Steel Strips Wheels hits record high on repeat export order

-
ALSO READSteel Strips Wheels extends rally on export order for 6000 truck wheels Steel Strips Wheels extends gain post February sales Auto ancillary shares in focus; Fiem Ind, SSWL, Steco Automotive up over 5% Tata Steel trades ex-rights, pares gains after hitting 52-week high Stock, commodity and forex markets closed today on account of Holi
-
“The company bagged yet another big exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU Caravan market. Order comprises of approx. 41,000 steel wheels to be shipped from the company’s Chennai plant from next month onwards,” SSWL said in a regulatory filing.
The company is expected to close some more export orders with another European customers in recent future. This repeat order makes SSWL as a leading supplier of caravan steel wheels market in European region, it added.
At 11:43 am; the stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 1,245 against 0.03% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 16,731 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU