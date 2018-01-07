Street signs: Outlook for banking stocks remains positive, say experts

The outlook for the Bank Nifty remains positive with experts anticipating a move towards 25,750-25,950 for the index in the January series. Private sector banks HDFC and Axis have seen a significant build-up of long positions and are expected to outperform. Public sector banks' woes, however, are expected to continue.

In the past five trading sessions, shares of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India have shed between 0.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent. The downside support for the Bank Nifty is 25,400, say analysts. Debt fund managers a worried lot With ...