Subros starts supply of blower for trucks; stock hits record high

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 347, up 11% on BSE, after the company announced that it has started supply of blower for trucks to its customers include Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Subros Ltd's Noida plant

Subros hit an all-time high of Rs 347, up 11% on BSE in intra-day deal, after the company announced that it has started supply of blower for trucks to its customers include Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.

During the past year, Subros has intimated its investors and stakeholders about the impact of notification(s) issued by the Ministry of State for Road Transport and Highways about introduction of Blower in Truck application for N2 (3.5 to 12 tonnes) and N3 (above 12 tonnes) category trucks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Subros has tied up with Ashok Leyland, Swaraj Mazda Isuzu, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and Tata Motors for the businesses, it added.

The Company has started supply to these customers from 1st January, 2018 as per schedule. While majority of the customers have opted for Blower application in truck as per the notification but few customers have chosen for air-conditioning fitment as an optional action, the company said.

At 12:22 PM; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 340 on BSE against 0.34% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 326,872 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 12:25 IST

