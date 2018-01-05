Subros starts supply of blower for trucks; stock hits record high

hit an all-time high of Rs 347, up 11% on BSE in intra-day deal, after the company announced that it has started supply of for to its customers include andDuring the past year, has intimated its investors and stakeholders about the impact of notification(s) issued by the Ministry of State for Road Transport and Highways about introduction of in Truck application for N2 (3.5 to 12 tonnes) and N3 (above 12 tonnes) category trucks, the company said in a regulatory filing.has tied up with Ashok Leyland, Swaraj Mazda Isuzu, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and for the businesses, it added.The Company has started supply to these customers from 1st January, 2018 as per schedule. While majority of the customers have opted for application in truck as per the notification but few customers have chosen for air-conditioning fitment as an optional action, the company said.At 12:22 PM; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 340 on BSE against 0.34% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 326,872 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.