Sugar mills worried over hike in fair and remunerative price of sugarcane

The is worried over the Union Cabinet's Wednesday approval to a 10.87 per cent hike in fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 255 per quintal for the sugar season 2017-18. The concerns arise on the back of expectations of a and sharp increase in sugar production from the last season's 20.3 million tonnes — lowest since 2009-10 season — as this year's monsoon is projected to be normal.

During the past decade, has increased at the rate of 80 per cent, twice the rate of 40 per cent for sugar price.

T Sarita Reddy, president of the (ISMA), said: " are not rising in sync with sugarcane prices and with the possibility of a bumper sugar output in 2017-18 season with normal monsoon projections, sugar price is likely to come down next season. At that time, if price payable to farmers goes up, it will be difficult to manage. We want farmers to get their remunerative price but also want linked with sugar, according to the Rangarajan formula."

Despite very low sugar production this season, have remained around Rs 40-41 per kg in most retail The government's note said the decision to raise price was part of "the government's pro-farmer initiatives, keeping in mind the interest of sugarcane farmers and the importance of the sugar industry." It also said that clearance of farmers' reached 99.33 per cent for the 2014-15 sugar season and 98.5 per cent for the 2015-16 sugar season. for the current sugar season 2016-17 is the lowest as compared to the the corresponding period of the past five years.

However, according to Sarita Reddy, the industry feels that several of their concerns have not been addressed. Cane price rise should be based on the sugar price. This year, sensing scarcity, the government permitted 5 lakh tonnes of sugar import to keep price under control.

While the (GST) rate for sugar is fixed at 5 per cent, 18 per cent rate for and 28 per cent for is also quite high, she said.

had asked for 5 per cent (12 per cent, if 5 per cent is not acceptable) rate for and 18 per cent for molasses, which would have been little above the current tax rate.