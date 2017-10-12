Sun Pharma gains 4% as Dadra plant gets EIR from USFDA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was up 4% to Rs 549 on the BSE in early morning trade in otherwise subdued market, after the company said its plant gets Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) on completion of inspection.“We have received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) releasing a copy of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in respect of the company's facility inspection based upon our responses to the Form-483 observation letter,” said in a BSE filing.is Sun Pharma’s second-largest plant in India, and had received 11 adverse observations in a US FDA inspection in April. These pertained to incomplete batch records, improper storage of drugs and inadequate powers to quality control unit.This is the second plant to clear regulatory hurdle after Mohali, which was cleared of an import alert in March.