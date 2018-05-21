TCS hits record high after fixing record date for 1:1 bonus issue

-
The board of directors of TCS at its meeting held on April 19, 2018 had recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 equity shares of Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.
The bonus Shares, once allotted, shall rank pari-passu in all respects with and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted, TCS said in a BSE filing.
Since April 19, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 13.5% as compared to 1.5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 09:34 am; TCS was trading 2% higher at Rs 3,570 against 0.07% rise in the Sensex. A combined 401,147 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
