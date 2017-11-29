Technofab Engineering surges 20% on order win of Rs 281 crore

-
ALSO READMARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat on caution over North Korea missile test UB Engineering files liquidation plea after creditors reject recast plan Markets end at fresh closing highs amid earnings optimism; Airtel, RIL gain Markets end at record highs; Nifty closes above 10,200 for first time ever Markets end at record highs, up over 1% for the day; PSU Banks, realty lead
-
The company said with this the order backlog stands at approximately Rs 2,000 crore of which the water sector now contributes close to 45%.
“This order gives a further impetus to the Company’s standing in the water sector, coming as it does, soon after securing orders in Bhutan and Uganda, and recently completed projects in Tanzania and Zimbabwe,” Technofab Engineering said in a statement.
Till 09:26 AM; a combined around 27,000 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for total 60,739 shares on both the exchanges.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU