MARKETS LIVE: Nifty pares gains to turn flat after hitting 10,000-mark
Nifty at 10,000: 16 stocks zoom over 4000% in a decade

Ajanta Pharma, Eicher Motors, Somany Ceramics, Can Fin Homes and KRBL rallied over 5000%.

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

Image via Shutterstock
Nifty hit a fresh record high of 10,011.30 in intra-day deals on Tuesday, crossing historical 10,000 mark first time. On September 27, 2007, the Nifty hit 5,000 levels in intra-day deals for the first time as well as on closing levels. 

In the last one decade, 77 stocks listed on the NSE have rallied more than 1,000% or more than 11 times. The companies, or initial public offers (IPO), which got listed after September 27, 2007 were not considered for the study.

Of these total 77 stocks, 16 stocks have zoomed more than 4000%, 10 between 2000% and 3,700% and 12 in the range of 1500% to 3000%.

Among individual stocks, Ajanta Pharma, Eicher Motors, Somany Ceramics, Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Finance, Vakrangee, Indo Count Industries, Natco Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics and KRBL are the 48 stocks that currently feature in Nifty 500 index and have rallied more than 4000%.

As per sectoral classification, financials including housing finance companies and auto ancillaries top the list with eight stocks from each of these sectors. Six stocks are from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, followed by plastic products and Chemicals (5 each), four from tyres and three each from agro chemicals, consumer durables, textiles and paints.

  Price on NSE in Rs
Company 27/09/2007 24/07/2017 % chg
Ajanta Pharma 13.33 1441.60 10715
Eicher Motors 436.70 28843.75 6505
Somany Ceramics 13.37 782.80 5755
Bharat Rasayan 60.00 3350.90 5485
Can Fin Homes 55.11 3057.85 5449
Indo Count Inds. 2.83 155.25 5386
KRBL 8.65 452.50 5131
Astral Poly 12.39 643.10 5090
TTK Prestige 137.30 6387.50 4552
Vakrangee 9.51 440.30 4530
La Opala RG 11.05 504.90 4469
Kajaria Ceramics 14.30 653.35 4469
Bajaj Fin. 34.99 1597.40 4465
Natco Pharma 23.16 990.95 4179
Sudarshan Chem. 10.00 417.70 4077
Apcotex Industri 10.19 420.00 4022
Page Industries 441.15 16711.10 3688
TVS Srichakra 109.20 3676.85 3267
Aarti Inds. 32.45 967.65 2882
Atul 75.95 2210.95 2811
GRUH Finance 16.40 466.60 2745
Supreme Inds. 44.98 1099.60 2345
Minda Inds. 31.20 759.65 2335
JBM Auto 15.33 355.65 2220
Solar Inds. 41.31 897.00 2071
IndusInd Bank 72.85 1554.50 2034
Suprajit Engg. 13.85 287.55 1976
IFB Inds. 34.90 706.65 1925
Pil Italica 0.73 14.25 1852
Aegis Logistics 9.64 182.50 1793
MRF 3732.10 68908.90 1746
Sterling Tools 14.36 264.00 1738
Siyaram Silk 128.00 2321.10 1713
Amara Raja Batt. 46.65 843.25 1708
Venky's (India) 117.93 2019.95 1613
TVS Motor Co. 34.88 577.30 1555
LIC Housing Fin. 45.81 743.30 1523
Insecticid.India 43.03 694.30 1514
Accelya Kale 90.60 1395.30 1440
Excel Crop Care 119.40 1835.05 1437
Johnson Con. Hit 130.79 1998.75 1428
Balaji Amines 23.05 350.50 1421
Emami 72.80 1105.35 1418
L T Foods 4.57 68.90 1408
Motherson Sumi 21.87 324.95 1386
Aarti Drugs 37.50 555.25 1381
Sundaram Finance 117.14 1713.90 1363
Vardhman Hold. 240.00 3466.50 1344
Godrej Consumer 69.52 989.90 1324
Granules India 10.14 142.15 1302
Berger Paints 18.30 255.20 1295
Balkrishna Inds 117.80 1616.25 1272
Pressman Adv. 4.85 66.45 1270
Torrent Pharma. 93.85 1267.35 1250
Cadila Health. 40.05 531.30 1227
Welspun India 6.80 89.85 1221
Britannia Inds. 290.77 3829.45 1217
Indian Hume Pipe 42.76 557.35 1203
Tube Investments 60.30 782.05 1197
Aurobindo Pharma 57.78 745.25 1190
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 35.75 455.90 1175
Jay Bharat Mar. 49.00 620.65 1167
Swaraj Engines 173.60 2183.05 1158
Tokyo Plast Intl 11.80 147.40 1149
Kansai Nerolac 36.09 447.60 1140
Shree Cement 1453.60 17695.95 1117
Igarashi Motors 84.90 1029.70 1113
Genesys Intl. 20.98 254.00 1111
Asian Paints 95.65 1155.75 1108
Rane Holdings 152.00 1815.55 1094
AXISCADES Engg. 12.45 147.70 1086
Nilkamal Ltd 164.50 1901.25 1056
Sundaram Clayton 382.15 4387.80 1048
Gabriel India 12.93 148.30 1047
Supreme Petroch. 30.20 344.50 1041
CEAT 162.70 1843.20 1033
Marico 29.95 330.00 1002

 

