Nifty at 10,000: 16 stocks zoom over 4000% in a decade

Price on NSE in Rs Company 27/09/2007 24/07/2017 % chg Ajanta Pharma 13.33 1441.60 10715 Eicher Motors 436.70 28843.75 6505 Somany Ceramics 13.37 782.80 5755 Bharat Rasayan 60.00 3350.90 5485 Can Fin Homes 55.11 3057.85 5449 Indo Count Inds. 2.83 155.25 5386 KRBL 8.65 452.50 5131 Astral Poly 12.39 643.10 5090 TTK Prestige 137.30 6387.50 4552 Vakrangee 9.51 440.30 4530 La Opala RG 11.05 504.90 4469 Kajaria Ceramics 14.30 653.35 4469 Bajaj Fin. 34.99 1597.40 4465 Natco Pharma 23.16 990.95 4179 Sudarshan Chem. 10.00 417.70 4077 Apcotex Industri 10.19 420.00 4022 Page Industries 441.15 16711.10 3688 TVS Srichakra 109.20 3676.85 3267 Aarti Inds. 32.45 967.65 2882 Atul 75.95 2210.95 2811 GRUH Finance 16.40 466.60 2745 Supreme Inds. 44.98 1099.60 2345 Minda Inds. 31.20 759.65 2335 JBM Auto 15.33 355.65 2220 Solar Inds. 41.31 897.00 2071 IndusInd Bank 72.85 1554.50 2034 Suprajit Engg. 13.85 287.55 1976 IFB Inds. 34.90 706.65 1925 Pil Italica 0.73 14.25 1852 Aegis Logistics 9.64 182.50 1793 MRF 3732.10 68908.90 1746 Sterling Tools 14.36 264.00 1738 Siyaram Silk 128.00 2321.10 1713 Amara Raja Batt. 46.65 843.25 1708 Venky's (India) 117.93 2019.95 1613 TVS Motor Co. 34.88 577.30 1555 LIC Housing Fin. 45.81 743.30 1523 Insecticid.India 43.03 694.30 1514 Accelya Kale 90.60 1395.30 1440 Excel Crop Care 119.40 1835.05 1437 Johnson Con. Hit 130.79 1998.75 1428 Balaji Amines 23.05 350.50 1421 Emami 72.80 1105.35 1418 L T Foods 4.57 68.90 1408 Motherson Sumi 21.87 324.95 1386 Aarti Drugs 37.50 555.25 1381 Sundaram Finance 117.14 1713.90 1363 Vardhman Hold. 240.00 3466.50 1344 Godrej Consumer 69.52 989.90 1324 Granules India 10.14 142.15 1302 Berger Paints 18.30 255.20 1295 Balkrishna Inds 117.80 1616.25 1272 Pressman Adv. 4.85 66.45 1270 Torrent Pharma. 93.85 1267.35 1250 Cadila Health. 40.05 531.30 1227 Welspun India 6.80 89.85 1221 Britannia Inds. 290.77 3829.45 1217 Indian Hume Pipe 42.76 557.35 1203 Tube Investments 60.30 782.05 1197 Aurobindo Pharma 57.78 745.25 1190 Dewan Hsg. Fin. 35.75 455.90 1175 Jay Bharat Mar. 49.00 620.65 1167 Swaraj Engines 173.60 2183.05 1158 Tokyo Plast Intl 11.80 147.40 1149 Kansai Nerolac 36.09 447.60 1140 Shree Cement 1453.60 17695.95 1117 Igarashi Motors 84.90 1029.70 1113 Genesys Intl. 20.98 254.00 1111 Asian Paints 95.65 1155.75 1108 Rane Holdings 152.00 1815.55 1094 AXISCADES Engg. 12.45 147.70 1086 Nilkamal Ltd 164.50 1901.25 1056 Sundaram Clayton 382.15 4387.80 1048 Gabriel India 12.93 148.30 1047 Supreme Petroch. 30.20 344.50 1041 CEAT 162.70 1843.20 1033 Marico 29.95 330.00 1002

hit a fresh record high of 10,011.30 in intra-day deals on Tuesday, crossing historical 10,000 mark first time. On September 27, 2007, the hit 5,000 levels in intra-day deals for the first time as well as on closing levels.In the last one decade, 77 stocks listed on the NSE have rallied more than 1,000% or more than 11 times. The companies, or initial public offers (IPO), which got listed after September 27, 2007 were not considered for the study.Of these total 77 stocks, 16 stocks have zoomed more than 4000%, 10 between 2000% and 3,700% and 12 in the range of 1500% to 3000%.Among individual stocks, Ajanta Pharma, Eicher Motors, Somany Ceramics, Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Finance, Vakrangee, Indo Count Industries, Natco Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics and KRBL are the 48 stocks that currently feature in 500 index and have rallied more than 4000%.As per sectoral classification, financials including housing finance companies and auto ancillaries top the list with eight stocks from each of these sectors. Six stocks are from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, followed by plastic products and Chemicals (5 each), four from tyres and three each from agro chemicals, consumer durables, textiles and paints.