Nifty at 10,000: 16 stocks zoom over 4000% in a decade

In the last one decade, 77 stocks listed on the NSE have rallied more than 1,000% or more than 11 times. The companies, or initial public offers (IPO), which got listed after September 27, 2007 were not considered for the study.
Of these total 77 stocks, 16 stocks have zoomed more than 4000%, 10 between 2000% and 3,700% and 12 in the range of 1500% to 3000%.
Among individual stocks, Ajanta Pharma, Eicher Motors, Somany Ceramics, Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Finance, Vakrangee, Indo Count Industries, Natco Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics and KRBL are the 48 stocks that currently feature in Nifty 500 index and have rallied more than 4000%.
As per sectoral classification, financials including housing finance companies and auto ancillaries top the list with eight stocks from each of these sectors. Six stocks are from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, followed by plastic products and Chemicals (5 each), four from tyres and three each from agro chemicals, consumer durables, textiles and paints.
|Price on NSE in Rs
|Company
|27/09/2007
|24/07/2017
|% chg
|Ajanta Pharma
|13.33
|1441.60
|10715
|Eicher Motors
|436.70
|28843.75
|6505
|Somany Ceramics
|13.37
|782.80
|5755
|Bharat Rasayan
|60.00
|3350.90
|5485
|Can Fin Homes
|55.11
|3057.85
|5449
|Indo Count Inds.
|2.83
|155.25
|5386
|KRBL
|8.65
|452.50
|5131
|Astral Poly
|12.39
|643.10
|5090
|TTK Prestige
|137.30
|6387.50
|4552
|Vakrangee
|9.51
|440.30
|4530
|La Opala RG
|11.05
|504.90
|4469
|Kajaria Ceramics
|14.30
|653.35
|4469
|Bajaj Fin.
|34.99
|1597.40
|4465
|Natco Pharma
|23.16
|990.95
|4179
|Sudarshan Chem.
|10.00
|417.70
|4077
|Apcotex Industri
|10.19
|420.00
|4022
|Page Industries
|441.15
|16711.10
|3688
|TVS Srichakra
|109.20
|3676.85
|3267
|Aarti Inds.
|32.45
|967.65
|2882
|Atul
|75.95
|2210.95
|2811
|GRUH Finance
|16.40
|466.60
|2745
|Supreme Inds.
|44.98
|1099.60
|2345
|Minda Inds.
|31.20
|759.65
|2335
|JBM Auto
|15.33
|355.65
|2220
|Solar Inds.
|41.31
|897.00
|2071
|IndusInd Bank
|72.85
|1554.50
|2034
|Suprajit Engg.
|13.85
|287.55
|1976
|IFB Inds.
|34.90
|706.65
|1925
|Pil Italica
|0.73
|14.25
|1852
|Aegis Logistics
|9.64
|182.50
|1793
|MRF
|3732.10
|68908.90
|1746
|Sterling Tools
|14.36
|264.00
|1738
|Siyaram Silk
|128.00
|2321.10
|1713
|Amara Raja Batt.
|46.65
|843.25
|1708
|Venky's (India)
|117.93
|2019.95
|1613
|TVS Motor Co.
|34.88
|577.30
|1555
|LIC Housing Fin.
|45.81
|743.30
|1523
|Insecticid.India
|43.03
|694.30
|1514
|Accelya Kale
|90.60
|1395.30
|1440
|Excel Crop Care
|119.40
|1835.05
|1437
|Johnson Con. Hit
|130.79
|1998.75
|1428
|Balaji Amines
|23.05
|350.50
|1421
|Emami
|72.80
|1105.35
|1418
|L T Foods
|4.57
|68.90
|1408
|Motherson Sumi
|21.87
|324.95
|1386
|Aarti Drugs
|37.50
|555.25
|1381
|Sundaram Finance
|117.14
|1713.90
|1363
|Vardhman Hold.
|240.00
|3466.50
|1344
|Godrej Consumer
|69.52
|989.90
|1324
|Granules India
|10.14
|142.15
|1302
|Berger Paints
|18.30
|255.20
|1295
|Balkrishna Inds
|117.80
|1616.25
|1272
|Pressman Adv.
|4.85
|66.45
|1270
|Torrent Pharma.
|93.85
|1267.35
|1250
|Cadila Health.
|40.05
|531.30
|1227
|Welspun India
|6.80
|89.85
|1221
|Britannia Inds.
|290.77
|3829.45
|1217
|Indian Hume Pipe
|42.76
|557.35
|1203
|Tube Investments
|60.30
|782.05
|1197
|Aurobindo Pharma
|57.78
|745.25
|1190
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|35.75
|455.90
|1175
|Jay Bharat Mar.
|49.00
|620.65
|1167
|Swaraj Engines
|173.60
|2183.05
|1158
|Tokyo Plast Intl
|11.80
|147.40
|1149
|Kansai Nerolac
|36.09
|447.60
|1140
|Shree Cement
|1453.60
|17695.95
|1117
|Igarashi Motors
|84.90
|1029.70
|1113
|Genesys Intl.
|20.98
|254.00
|1111
|Asian Paints
|95.65
|1155.75
|1108
|Rane Holdings
|152.00
|1815.55
|1094
|AXISCADES Engg.
|12.45
|147.70
|1086
|Nilkamal Ltd
|164.50
|1901.25
|1056
|Sundaram Clayton
|382.15
|4387.80
|1048
|Gabriel India
|12.93
|148.30
|1047
|Supreme Petroch.
|30.20
|344.50
|1041
|CEAT
|162.70
|1843.20
|1033
|Marico
|29.95
|330.00
|1002
