This stock has surged 43,000% in the past 10 years

|Company Name
|Price (Rs)
|Change (%)
|Symphony Ltd.
|1566.95
|43,007
|Avanti Feeds Ltd.
|2547.60
|29,837
|Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
|669.25
|25,640
|Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
|1336.20
|10,399
|Vakrangee Ltd.
|691.20
|8,622
|Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
|576.30
|8,222
|Eicher Motors Ltd.
|30650.25
|6,446
|Somany Ceramics Ltd.
|843.45
|5,955
|Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
|863.85
|5,796
|La Opala RG Ltd.
|523.15
|5,687
|KRBL Ltd.
|625.45
|5,680
|Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
|712.70
|5,636
|Astral Poly Technik Ltd.
|786.50
|5,437
|Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|1805.70
|5,424
|Kitex Garments Ltd.
|308.25
|5,397
|Page Industries Ltd.
|23082.45
|5,349
|Price as on Nov 20, 2017; Source: ACE Equity
