This stock has surged 43,000% in the past 10 years





Cooling is hot business for this company. A change of business philosophy coupled with growing demand for its products have generated a fortune for the shareholders of this company over the last 10 years. A quick analysis of companies in the BSE 500 group in the last 10 years shows that shares of have surged a massive 43,000% – from Rs 3.64 on November 20, 2007 to around Rs 1,567 levels now, according to ACE Equity data.

Avanti Feeds, Caplin Point Laboratories, Ajanta Pharma, Vakrangee, Relaxo Footwears, Eicher Motors and Somany Ceramics are some of the other BSE 500 stocks that have rallied 5000% – 30,000%, ACE Equity data show. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has gained 73% to 33,359 levels during this period.





Established with a portfolio comprising one air cooler model, was able to match large multi-product competitors such as Crompton Greaves, Usha and Polar in the air-cooler category by the 1990s. It then decided to diversify into (ACs), washing machines and other durables, which failed to attract consumers.

By 2001, investors lost faith in the company, its net worth eroded and ended up as a penny stock at the bourses. It was then referred to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) with debt of over Rs 50 crore, reports suggest.





Post-2005, restructured its philosophy into 'One Product–Many Markets' and scaled up its international presence. In 2009, it acquired IMPCO (North America) and had begun offering central air cooling solutions in India by 2011.

" operates in a niche segment. Product innovation, ability to grow and a change in business philosophy has augured well for the company over the past 10 years. This, in turn, has not only generated wealth for the promoters but for the shareholders as well," says A K Prabhakar, head of research at





The domestic air cooler market, analysts say is largely fragmented with unorganised players accounting for about 70% of volume and 63% value share. The branded air cooler industry is highly concentrated with the top 5 players accounting for over 90% market share with being the leading player in the space (50% share by value).

Company Name Price (Rs) Change (%) Ltd. 1566.95 43,007 Avanti Feeds Ltd. 2547.60 29,837 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. 669.25 25,640 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. 1336.20 10,399 Vakrangee Ltd. 691.20 8,622 Relaxo Footwears Ltd. 576.30 8,222 Eicher Motors Ltd. 30650.25 6,446 Somany Ceramics Ltd. 843.45 5,955 Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. 863.85 5,796 La Opala RG Ltd. 523.15 5,687 KRBL Ltd. 625.45 5,680 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. 712.70 5,636 Astral Poly Technik Ltd. 786.50 5,437 Bajaj Finance Ltd. 1805.70 5,424 Kitex Garments Ltd. 308.25 5,397 Page Industries Ltd. 23082.45 5,349 Price as on Nov 20, 2017; Source: ACE Equity "Of the 246.4 million households in India, mere ~28 million own air coolers, implying paltry 11% penetration. This entails humungous growth potential. We envisage penetration to increase to 25% by 2026 due to warmer temperatures, increase in the middle class and formalisation of the economy. Moreover, of all the consumer durable sectors, have one of the highest growth potential due to higher proportion of the unorganised segment," says Amit Mahawar of in a recent co-authored report on the company with Darshika Khemka and Ashutosh Mehta.

