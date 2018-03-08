Top 10 Women fund managers who have outperformed over long term

-
Women still constitute only 8 per cent of the total number of fund managers in the Indian mutual fund sector but have proved their mettle by delivering significant outperformance, according to a report from Morningstar India * Altogether 24 women managers manage funds currently, either as primary or secondary managers, or as heads of equity or fixed income, compared to 18 last year. * But women managers still constitute only 8 per cent of the industry by number * Cumulatively they manage assets worth Rs 3.065 trillion, which equals 15 per cent of the total assets under management (AUM) for open-end funds * The total AUM managed by the women managers has increased in absolute terms, compared to Rs 2.32 trillion last year * But in terms of percentage of overall AUM, the number remained almost the same as last year * These numbers are below global standards.
Many Asian countries have among the highest representation of women in the mutual fund industry* 61 per cent of the AUM managed by women fund managers in India outperformed the benchmark/peer group average over the past one year, 81 per cent over past three years, and 86 per cent over the past five years, according to the Morningstar report * Thus, over the long term, funds managed or overseen by women fund managers have delivered significant outperformance TOP WOMEN FUND MANAGERS Lakshmi Iyer chief investment officer-debt and head of products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management * Has been with Kotak for the past 17 years since April 2000 * Has a team-based approach. Depends on collective input from investment specialists closest to the source of investment information Roshi Jain fund manager, Franklin Templeton Asset Management * Adept at managing funds from across the spectrum -- global fund, sector fund or flexicap fund * Joined the fund house in May 2005 and was trained by some of the best fund managers in the industry Sunaina Da Cunha fund manager, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management * Has over 13 years of experience * Manages Rs 714 billion, highest among women fund managers Sohini Andani fund manager, SBI Funds Management * An efficient stock picker with widely acknowledged research capabilities * Joined SBI in 2007 as head of equity research and played a pivotal role in setting up and training the new research analyst team after the fund house went through a flux in 2008-2012 Anju Chhajer senior fund manager, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management * Has been managing funds since October 2009 and has an overall experience of 15 years on the fixed-income side * Has been with Reliance Nippon Life AMC for the past 10 years and has been managing ultra-short term and liquid strategies Swati Kulkarni fund manager, UTI Asset Management * One of the most experienced in the industry * Has been associated with UTI AMC for the past 25 years .
