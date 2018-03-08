Top 10 Women fund managers who have outperformed over long term

Women still constitute only 8 per cent of the total number of fund managers in the Indian mutual fund sector but have proved their mettle by delivering significant outperformance, according to a report from Morningstar India * Altogether 24 women managers manage funds currently, either as primary or secondary managers, or as heads of equity or fixed income, compared to 18 last year. * But women managers still constitute only 8 per cent of the industry by number * Cumulatively they manage assets worth Rs 3.065 trillion, which equals 15 per cent of the total assets under management (AUM) for open-end funds * The total managed by the women managers has increased in absolute terms, compared to Rs 2.32 trillion last year * But in terms of percentage of overall AUM, the number remained almost the same as last year * These numbers are below global standards. Many Asian countries have among the highest representation of women in the mutual fund industry

* 61 per cent of the managed by women fund managers in India outperformed the benchmark/peer group average over the past one year, 81 per cent over past three years, and 86 per cent over the past five years, according to the Morningstar report