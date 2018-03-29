Top stocks of FY18: HEG rallies 1,343%; Graphite India up 573%

The S&P BSE gained 12 per cent in financial year 2018 (FY18), compared to a 16% rise in the previous corresponding period. Among individual stocks, around 20 scrips in the S&P BSE 500 index surged over 100 per cent in FY18. The of FY18 include that rallied 1,343 per cent, followed by Graphite India and that gained 573 per cent and 324 per cent respectively, Ace Equity data show. Some of the other stocks that more than doubled investors’ wealth in FY18 include Avanti Feeds, Sterlite Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avenue Supermarts, Nocil, NIIT Technologies, V-Mart, Adani Transmission and Rain Industries. HEG, which soared over 1,300 per cent in FY18, reported 101% and 778% growth in revenue and operating profit, respectively in the September 2017 on a year-on-year basis. Earlier this month, rating agency, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), had upgraded HEG’s credit rating to 'IND A+' with a positive outlook. “HEG's debt has dropped to Rs 2billion, which is likely to be NIL in Q4FY18 itself.

The company has been evaluating capacity expansion by 20ktpa depending on Needle Coke availability. Growth and diversification are also options for cash usage,” said analysts at Emkay Global in a recent report. “Technology deterrence, physical set-up barrier and limited Needle Coke supply will restrict any new capacity addition at least for next two – three years. Therefore, we believe both offtake and realisation will continue to be robust and sustainable for the next few years,” they added. ​ Among losers, over 75 stocks in the BSE 500 slipped in the range of 20% to 80% in FY18. Top losers include (down 82%), (down 67%), Siti Networks (down 59%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 58%).

Top Gainers: BSE 500 Stock Price (Rs) Stock Name 31-Mar-2017 27-Mar-2018 % Change HEG 222.85 3217.85 1343.95 Graphite India 112.20 755.40 573.26 Indiabulls Ventures 58.16 246.75 324.23 VenkyS (India) 1017.50 3879.65 281.29 Rain Industries 109.15 384.00 251.81 Himadri Speciality Chemical 43.65 149.05 241.47 Phillips Carbon Black 330.00 1093.95 231.50 Adani Transmission 64.35 191.15 197.05 Avanti Feeds 741.20 2192.75 195.84 Bombay Dyeing 83.00 242.20 191.81 Source: AceEquity