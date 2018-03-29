JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Five factors that may have a bearing on markets in FY19
Business Standard

Top stocks of FY18: HEG rallies 1,343%; Graphite India up 573%

The top gainers of FY18 include HEG that rallied 1,343 per cent, followed by Graphite India and Indiabulls Ventures

Pranati Deva  |  New Delhi 

Top stocks of FY18
Photo: Shutterstock

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 12 per cent in financial year 2018 (FY18), compared to a 16% rise in the previous corresponding period. Among individual stocks, around 20 scrips in the S&P BSE 500 index surged over 100 per cent in FY18. The top gainers of FY18 include HEG that rallied 1,343 per cent, followed by Graphite India and Indiabulls Ventures that gained 573 per cent and 324 per cent respectively, Ace Equity data show. Some of the other stocks that more than doubled investors’ wealth in FY18 include Avanti Feeds, Sterlite Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avenue Supermarts, Nocil, NIIT Technologies, V-Mart, Adani Transmission and Rain Industries. HEG, which soared over 1,300 per cent in FY18, reported 101% and 778% growth in revenue and operating profit, respectively in the September 2017 on a year-on-year basis. Earlier this month, rating agency, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), had upgraded HEG’s credit rating to 'IND A+' with a positive outlook. “HEG's debt has dropped to Rs 2billion, which is likely to be NIL in Q4FY18 itself.

The company has been evaluating capacity expansion by 20ktpa depending on Needle Coke availability. Growth and diversification are also options for cash usage,” said analysts at Emkay Global in a recent report. “Technology deterrence, physical set-up barrier and limited Needle Coke supply will restrict any new capacity addition at least for next two – three years. Therefore, we believe both offtake and realisation will continue to be robust and sustainable for the next few years,” they added. ​ Among losers, over 75 stocks in the BSE 500 slipped in the range of 20% to 80% in FY18. Top losers include Sintex Industries (down 82%), JBF Industries (down 67%), Siti Networks (down 59%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 58%).

Top Gainers: BSE 500
Stock Price (Rs)
Stock Name 31-Mar-2017 27-Mar-2018 % Change
HEG 222.85 3217.85 1343.95
Graphite India 112.20 755.40 573.26
Indiabulls Ventures 58.16 246.75 324.23
VenkyS (India) 1017.50 3879.65 281.29
Rain Industries 109.15 384.00 251.81
Himadri Speciality Chemical 43.65 149.05 241.47
Phillips Carbon Black 330.00 1093.95 231.50
Adani Transmission 64.35 191.15 197.05
Avanti Feeds 741.20 2192.75 195.84
Bombay Dyeing 83.00 242.20 191.81
Source: AceEquity
Top Losers: BSE 500
Stock Price
Stock Name 31-Mar-2017 27-Mar-2018 % Change
Advanced Enzyme Technologies 412.01 212.90 -48.33
Dena Bank 38.40 19.20 -50.00
Kwality 155.80 75.40 -51.60
HDIL 81.85 39.30 -51.99
Reliance Naval and Engineering 67.25 29.35 -56.36
Indo Count Industries 196.85 84.90 -56.87
Bank Of Maharashtra 33.60 14.00 -58.33
Siti Networks 38.00 15.50 -59.21
JBF Industries 277.85 90.65 -67.37
Sintex Industries 105.80 18.35 -82.66
Source: AceEquity

First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 10:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements