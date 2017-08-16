TRENDING ON BS
Nifty outlook and top three trading ideas by Chandan Taparia of MOSL
Business Standard

Top technical calls for today's trade: Buy Escorts, Glenmark Pharma

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES      

CMP: Rs 178.75         
TARGET: Rs 200        
STOP LOSS: Rs 162
 
The stock after having a small correction has pulled back strongly and the two big positive candles indicate strength and potential to run further upward and scale new targets. The RSI indicator also has given a strong reversal in the trend signaling a buy and with good volume activity visible, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 198 keeping a stop loss of 160.
 
ESCORTS - BUY    
CMP: Rs 611.55         
TARGET: Rs 665        
STOP LOSS: Rs 560
 
The stock has made a lower bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and now it has recovered strongly to make a pullback rally. We anticipate further upward movement in the coming days and with RSI indicator also making a positive trend reversal and with decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 665 keeping a stop loss of 560.
 
GLENMARK PHARMA - BUY       
CMP: Rs 629.80        
TARGET: Rs 685          
STOP LOSS: Rs 590
 
The stock has a steep correction from the levels of 746 to fall down to 592 and now it has bottomed out there to witness a pullback and is on the recovery path. We anticipate this stock perform in the coming days to scale further in the upward direction. The RSI also has indicated a positive signal to rise from the highly oversold zone and with much better volume activity going on, we recommend this stock for an upside target of 685 keeping a stop loss of 590.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 
 

