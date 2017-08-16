Top technical calls for today's trade: Buy Escorts, Glenmark Pharma

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES

CMP: Rs 178.75

TARGET: Rs 200

STOP LOSS: Rs 162



The stock after having a small correction has pulled back strongly and the two big positive candles indicate strength and potential to run further upward and scale new targets. The RSI indicator also has given a strong reversal in the trend signaling a buy and with good volume activity visible, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 198 keeping a of 160.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 611.55

TARGET: Rs 665

STOP LOSS: Rs 560



The stock has made a lower bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and now it has recovered strongly to make a pullback rally. We anticipate further upward movement in the coming days and with RSI indicator also making a positive trend reversal and with decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 665 keeping a of 560.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 629.80

TARGET: Rs 685

STOP LOSS: Rs 590



The stock has a steep correction from the levels of 746 to fall down to 592 and now it has bottomed out there to witness a pullback and is on the recovery path. We anticipate this stock perform in the coming days to scale further in the upward direction. The RSI also has indicated a positive signal to rise from the highly oversold zone and with much better volume activity going on, we recommend this stock for an upside of 685 keeping a of 590.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.





