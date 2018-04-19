UltraTech Cement commissions new plant in Madhya Pradesh; stock up 4%

This new plant will provide a strategic advantage to UltraTech for serving the growing cement demand from the state of Madhya Pradesh's main industrial belt - the Dewas-Ratlam-Pithampur-lndore sector. It will also help the Company to increase its market share in a fast growing market. The Company will enhance its presence in the North markets, by re-allocating its capacities suitably, UltraTech Cement said in a press release.
Currently, the cement demand in MP is growing close to double-digit mark and UltraTech's existing plants in the state are already operating at over 85% utilisation level, well above industry benchmarks, it added.
With the commissioning of this plant, UltraTech now has 19 integrated plants. The total cement manufacturing capacity will stand augmented to 96.5 mtpa, it added.
