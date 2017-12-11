UltraTech Cement gains on board nod for expansion, increase in FII limit

The commercial production from the plant is expected to commence by June 2020, UltraTech Cement said in a press release.
The plant is being set up in one of the fastest- growing markets in the country and the highest cement-consuming State in the North zone. The plant will cater to the Western Rajasthan market, where the firm does not have a significant presence, it added.
With this expansion, the company will have a foot print across the country with 50 plant locations, along with 103 ready-mix concrete plants.
Meanwhile, the board also approved a proposal to increase investment limits by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors, including Foreign Institutional Investors, from the existing 30% of the paid-up equity share capital, to 40%, it said.
