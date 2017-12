Stocks of and shed up to 5% on the even as lenders decided to keep Industries, and out of the insolvency process as these companies are in advanced stage of debt resolution.

hit its lower circuit of Rs 16.70, down 4.84%, while dipped nearly 2% to Rs 17.65 on the

A senior official of a public sector bank said Industries was not taken to the NCLT because it was close to the resolution of its Rs 21,500-crore debt and because it had sold its Kenstar brand and corporate headquarters to repay loans. As per officials, its debt worth Rs 23,000 crore is housed with its oil subsidiary - Hydrocarban which has not defaulted on its loans.