World's richest people lose $436 billion as 2018's stock rout deepens

It's been an expensive two months for the 500 wealthiest people on the planet. Their combined net worth fell $181 billion this week as the S&P 500 Index and Industrial Average suffered their steepest weekly drop in more than two years amid heated rhetoric over tariffs and retaliation. The group’s wealth has shrunk $436 billion since peaked on January 26. bore the brunt this week with $10.3 billion wiped from his fortune on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He dropped three places to seventh on the ranking as scandal unfolded at Facebook Inc. The social network’s shares tumbled 14 percent following reports that it let Cambridge Analytica amass data on 50 million users.