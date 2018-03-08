JUST IN
Global Offshore Services secures Rs 10 crore contract

Vessel to commence operations in April 2018

Global Offshore Services has received a Notice of award of contract for one of its vessels for a period of 3 years. The said vessel is to commence operations in April 2018. The value of the contract will be approx. Rs.10 crore p.a.

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018.

