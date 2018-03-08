JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BASF SE, Germany in exclusive talks to acquire Bayer's vegetable seed business
Business Standard

Prime Capital Market director resigns

Capital Market 

With effect from 06 March 2018

Prime Capital Market announced that Dhruva Narayan Jha, Non-Executive; Independent Director of the Company has been resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 6 March 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 12:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements