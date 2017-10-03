A hard rain's gonna fall

Bad economic news has been pouring since last year. The finance minister (FM) bravely averred that such news should be discounted. The spin’s not working. A sudden volte-face, and now the government is talking stimulus package. Clearly, all is not well. How did we come to this pass? First, there was the demonetisation (DeMo) disaster. It did not achieve any of the objectives announced by the prime minister and it wreaked economic havoc (Articles in this paper on December 7 and 26, 2016, and June 27, 2017). DeMo led to the foreseeable collapse of economic activity. Worst hit ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?