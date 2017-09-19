A macro perspective

Indians now compare their living standards, not with their fathers’ and grandfathers’, but with those of countries to the east, particularly China. From 1979, China, under Deng Xiaoping, stole the march over India. Between 1980 and 2013, it grew at an average annual rate of 9.9 per cent relative to India’s 6.2 per cent (Figure 1). With the magic of compounding, in US dollar terms, the Chinese economy, only 1.6 times India’s in 1980, became 5.2 times by 2013. There were encouraging signs of India starting to catch up with China from 2014. In growth, among ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?