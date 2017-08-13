A worrying analysis

The second volume of the Economic Survey for 2016-17 was released on Friday, and both the data and the analysis contained therein were disquieting. It is more than half a year since the Survey’s first volume was released just before the Union Budget. The presentation of the Budget had been advanced by a month, which meant that the section of the Survey that dealt with the data for the past financial year could not be produced at the same time; it has now been published, but, more importantly, it also carries an analysis of the economy since the Budget. As it is, the first volume of ...