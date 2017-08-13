A worrying analysis

The second volume of the Economic Survey for 2016-17 was released on Friday, and both the data and the analysis contained therein were disquieting. It is more than half a year since the Survey’s first volume was released just before the Union Budget. The presentation of the Budget had been advanced by a month, which meant that the section of the Survey that dealt with the data for the past financial year could not be produced at the same time; it has now been published, but, more importantly, it also carries an analysis of the economy since the Budget. As it is, the first volume of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?