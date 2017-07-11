An employment crisis

Concern has consistently been expressed that the Narendra Modi-led central government has not done enough to ensure that employment is expanding. This is perhaps the crucial economic challenge before India, which has an army of unemployed young people; unless this demographic transition is taken advantage off, it will turn into a demographic catastrophe. What is worse, some have argued, is that several government policies – especially the sudden withdrawal in November last year of high-value currency notes – would have made the problem of unemployment and underemployment ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?