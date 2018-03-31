An unworkable leaky disaster

In a recent deposition to the Supreme Court in the Aadhaar case, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey submitted his Aadhaar records. Rather embarrassingly, he has suffered a 19 per cent failure rate in the past six months.

His own system refuses to verify his identity roughly one out of five times. Pandey has made 26 authentication attempts since November last year. One was with a telecom company, eight with two banks, and the remaining 17 attempts on internal UIDAI servers related to UIDAI EKYC, internal monitoring, and services. ...