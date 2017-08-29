Beacons of hope

With reference to R C Mody’s letter, “Guidelines of wise men” (August 29), it is comforting to see that there are several veteran former bankers, who lived in an era during which corruption was not an essential ingredient of politics and business; institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, the Supreme Court, and the government existed separately and with people at the helm, who were aware of the contours of their responsibilities, even if some of them could not get things done in the manner they would have wanted to. Mody is one among them and reading his letter, I feel proud about his willingness to share his memories.

In the liberalised world of today, everything has a market-based, indexed price. Still, people like Mody keep the beacon of hope alive.

M G Warrier, Mumbai

