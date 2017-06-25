Beware of premature load bearing

When a bridge is weak, and a heavy truck tries to ride on it, the bridge collapses. We must be mindful of load-bearing capacity in public administration. We should cautiously introduce small loads, and increase the load only after we are confident that the systems are capable. The design of the GST that’s being attempted, with high rates and complex rules, is a big load that’s being sent into a weak system. The 12 big companies that are being sent into the new bankruptcy process are a big load that's being sent on to a fledgling system. We risk organisational ...
