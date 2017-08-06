Brief case: Buyer not liable to clear old power bills

More powers to arbitral tribunals The Supreme Court (SC) has conferred more powers on arbitral tribunals and stated they have power to punish a party for flouting its orders, without taking the trouble of referring the issue to the high court (HC). This applies to interim orders of the tribunal also, the court stated in the judgment, Alka vs Shamshul Khan, while setting aside the judgment of the Bombay High Court. The SC pointed out that the 246th report of the Law Commission had recommended more teeth to the decisions of the arbitral tribunal and therefore Section 17(2) was added ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?