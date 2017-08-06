Brief case: Buyer not liable to clear old power bills

More powers to arbitral tribunals The Supreme Court (SC) has conferred more powers on arbitral tribunals and stated they have power to punish a party for flouting its orders, without taking the trouble of referring the issue to the high court (HC). This applies to interim orders of the tribunal also, the court stated in the judgment, Alka vs Shamshul Khan, while setting aside the judgment of the Bombay High Court. The SC pointed out that the 246th report of the Law Commission had recommended more teeth to the decisions of the arbitral tribunal and therefore Section 17(2) was added ...