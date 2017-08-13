Can a stronger IPR regime hurt India's push for generics?

India’s intellectual property rights (IPR) framework has long been a touchy subject for Western countries and their multinational conglomerates. The topic came to the fore again during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to the United States of America, where business leaders implored him to create a stronger IPR regime to facilitate further innovation in India. The call for a more comprehensive Indian IPR structure by developed countries is anything but new. In 2014, a US Trade Commission Report had highlighted “India’s weak standards” in ...