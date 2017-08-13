Can a stronger IPR regime hurt India's push for generics?

India’s intellectual property rights (IPR) framework has long been a touchy subject for Western countries and their multinational conglomerates. The topic came to the fore again during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to the United States of America, where business leaders implored him to create a stronger IPR regime to facilitate further innovation in India. The call for a more comprehensive Indian IPR structure by developed countries is anything but new. In 2014, a US Trade Commission Report had highlighted “India’s weak standards” in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?