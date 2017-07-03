Commendable GST, with regrettable flaws

Goods and services tax (GST) and Shakespeare’s character of Hamlet have something in common. Both combine greatness with tragic flaw. The greatness of GST has been always advertised for long but now the tragic flaw also needs to be understood properly, so that we do not overestimate this great tax reform. I am one who remembers the pre-Modvat days; I was a collector of Customs and Central Excise in 1986, when Modvat was introduced. And, I remember it for the sheer simplicity of that system. It was a turnover tax, admittedly the most simple tax structure. But, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?