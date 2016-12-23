TRENDING ON BS
Compass: Limited impact of note ban for cable operators

Hathway, Den, Siti have already seen improvement in collections

Sheetal Agarwal 

Demonetisation is likely to have a lesser impact on multi system operators (MSOs) or cable service operators like Hathway Cable Datacom, Den Networks and Siti Networks. Consumers are unlikely to discontinue a cable connection, though some might migrate to lower priced packages, say experts.  Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities says, “There could be some delay in payments, which could push up receivables. We believe subscriber additions, too, could moderate, particularly in the second half of this quarter.” He believes the pain is transient, and companies have ...

