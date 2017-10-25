Concern over jobs overblown

Employment creation and housing demand/construction activity are two pillars of any economy. Central bankers and policymakers all over the world rely on data on these activities heavily. Unfortunately in India, we do not have any high frequency and reliable data available on either. National Sample Survey Organisation conducted its last employment survey back in 2012. Since then we haven’t had anything comprehensive on employment creation in India. Economists, financial analysts and even policymakers in India, hence, have had to rely on some proxy data or anecdotal evidence to ...