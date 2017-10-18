Counter-productive move

The imposition by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) of stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for the digital wallet industry could be a serious impediment to the financial technology industry’s growth. Prepaid payment instruments, or PPIs, as digital wallets are technically defined, operate two types of accounts, both tied to a smartphone mobile number. One is a “non-KYC” minimum-balance account, with strict restrictions on monthly transactions and a maximum balance. The other type of account requires e-KYC, using Aadhaar. New guidelines for PPIs are supposed to set the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?