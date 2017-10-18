Counter-productive move

The imposition by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) of stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for the digital wallet industry could be a serious impediment to the financial technology industry’s growth. Prepaid payment instruments, or PPIs, as digital wallets are technically defined, operate two types of accounts, both tied to a smartphone mobile number. One is a “non-KYC” minimum-balance account, with strict restrictions on monthly transactions and a maximum balance. The other type of account requires e-KYC, using Aadhaar. New guidelines for PPIs are supposed to set the ...