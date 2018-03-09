Creating more agile supply chains

There was much trepidation when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect on the midnight of July 2017. Will businesses adjust to the new tax regime? Will consumers get the benefit of lower prices? Will the government see more buoyancy in tax collections? The answers aren’t entirely clear. Tax revenues have not yet stabilised.

There are still some concerns around the fact that the government’s GST revenue dipped in January. It may take a few more months for the system to settle down. Consumers saw the benefits of lower taxes resulting in prices of FMCG and ...